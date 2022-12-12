China's zero-Covid: Country braces for impact as virus 'spreads rapidly'

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here. Beijing CNN — China is bracing for an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 cases as it dismantles large parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy, with a leading expert warning Omicron variants were “spreading rapidly” and signs of an outbreak rattling the country’s capital. Changes continued Monday as authorities announced a deactivation of the “mobile itinerary card” health tracking function planned for the following day. The...