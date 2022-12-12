The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Viral Video of Dog Carrying Groceries Has The Netizens in Complete Awe

December 12, 2022
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
Social media has become a hub for all sorts of videos. At times, there are videos that will make your heart melt. A similar video which is currently going viral shows a dog carrying groceries in a basket. Uploaded on Twitter handle Now This, the video was shot in Chengdu, China. “With a bag in their mouth and vegetables strapped to their back, this helpful pup was spotted carrying the groceries," read the caption of the video. It has now gone viral with over 32K views. The video begins with a dog standing on a roadside. As the video progresses,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter