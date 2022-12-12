China Struggles To Tackle Covid Surge, Tells Citizens ‘Protect Yourselves’

A woman takes a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at an entrance of a hospital, as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China. (Image: Reuters.) People queued on Monday outside fever clinics at China's hospitals to check if they had Covid-19 a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling stringent measures against the disease. Three years into the pandemic, China is moving slowly to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with Covid, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests against its stifling curbs. It has dropped...