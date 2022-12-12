WRAPUP 1-'Please protect yourself': China wrestles with COVID surge

People queued on Monday outside fever clinics at China's hospitals to check if they had COVID-19, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling stringent measures against the disease. Three years into the pandemic, China is moving slowly to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests against its stifling curbs. It has dropped testing prior to many activities, limited quarantine and is preparing on Monday to de-activate a mobile app used to track the travel histories of a population...