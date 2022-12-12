Tata Group Reportedly In Talks With Apple To Launch Exclusive Stores In India; Report

> Tech In India, Apple sells its wide range of devices via an official online platform, an e-commerce website, and authorized offline retailers. However, the Cupertino tech giant is yet to open its official Apple Stores in the country. The wait is going to be over soon as Tata Group decides to join hands with Apple and will soon launch exclusive Apple Stores across the nation. SEE ALSO: “Will Be Forced To Removing News From Platform:” FB Issues Warning Over Proposed Journalism Bill Yes! You read it correctly, a report from the Economic Times Telecom has claimed that Tata Group...