Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China

(Adds background on China COVID policies) WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to the United States on Monday said he believes China’s COVID-19 measures will be further relaxed in the near future and international travel to the country will become easier. Ambassador Qin Gang told an event staged by the Semafor news platform that China's government was taking a very responsible attitude to protect people from the threat of COVID-19, and said his country's policy had always been "dynamic, not rigid." "Now the measures are being relaxed, and in the near future, I believe that the measures will be...