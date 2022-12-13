NY may ban TikTok from government-issued phones over China spying threat

A bill introduced in the state Legislature would ban New York employees and contractors from downloading TikTok onto government-issued electronics out of fear of Chinese espionage. “To have such an app downloaded onto government phones or devices is a threat,” state Sen. Kevin Thomas told The Post Monday. The proposed ban would cover cell phones, computers and other internet-capable gizmos with the restrictions immediately taking effect if Gov. Kathy Hochul were to sign the bill into law once it passes the state Senate and Assembly, according to the legislative language. National security experts recently warned that data posted on the...