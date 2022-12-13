The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Xiaomi’s new phone takes a ton of inspiration from Apple, as usual

December 13, 2022
Xiaomi Xiaomi Xiaomi Xiaomi Xiaomi It's still only 2022, but that's not stopping Android manufacturers from launching their big flagship phones that will sell for the majority of next year. After Vivo's launch last month, the new OEM to launch a phone with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is Xiaomi, simply named Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. These two models represent big (6.73-inch) and small (6.36-inch) phones with different designs. The smaller phone is more interesting because—hey look, it's an iPhone! Xiaomi is fond of copying Apple, and with the flat-sided perimeter band and square camera block,...
