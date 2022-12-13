The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Global Smart TV Market Repot 2022 to 2030: Increase in the Usage of Streaming Devices and Internet is Driving Growth

December 13, 2022
Source: jimmyspost.com jimmyspost.com
News Snapshot:
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Smart TV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Resolution (4K UHD TV, HDTV, Full HD TV), by Screen Size, by Screen Shape (Flat, Curved), by Operating System, by Region, and Segment Forecasts 2022-2030? report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global smart TV market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 451.26 billion by 2030, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030. Smart TVs offer internet connectivity and additional smart features such as web browsers, voice commands, and screen sharing. The steady rise in the...
