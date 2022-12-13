RH, HUYA, Bilibili And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Affimed N.V.. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares dipped 39.2% to $1.24 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 2 REDIRECT study of AFM13 monotherapy in patients with advanced-stage relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares dipped 39.2% to $1.24 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 2 REDIRECT study of AFM13 monotherapy in patients with advanced-stage relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma. Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) shares declined 37.2% to $10.85 after the company announced...