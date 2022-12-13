China's COVID case surge causes chaos at hospitals

China’s surge in COVID-19 cases after the government’s abrupt rollback of its heavy-handed restrictions had led to chaos at ill-prepared and understaffed hospitals, as long lines of fearful residents inundate its clinics. With limited exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is unprepared, according to analysts, for a wave of infections that could overwhelm its fragile health system and cripple businesses as its economy continues to shrink. People enter a railway station, after the government eased curbs on COVID, in Wuhan, China, Sunday. REUTERS Cases began climbing after China’s government last week began to unwind its...