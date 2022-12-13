'Sowing Hatred, Division': I&B Ministry 'Switches Off' Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV in India

The union ministry of information and broadcasting on Monday ordered the blocking of the website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and a smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV. The instructions were issued under the IT Rules 2021. The OTT platform recently released a web series titled “Sevak: The Confessions”. “The web-series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance, e.g. Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts, inter-state river water dispute...