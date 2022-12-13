Islamic State group claims attack on hotel in Afghan capital

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate ISLAMABAD (AP) — The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a hotel in Afghanistan's capital that left three assailants dead and at least two of the hotel guests injured as they tried to escape by jumping out from a window. The attack on the Kabul Longan Hotel on Monday afternoon sent plumes of smoke rising from the 10-story structure building in the heart of Kabul, according to images posted on social media. Residents reported explosions and gunfire. Taliban forces rushed to the area...