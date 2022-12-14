The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

U.S. agency warns that hackers are going after Citrix networking gear

December 14, 2022
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
Dec 13 (Reuters) - A hacking group named APT5, which is suspected to be Chinese, has exploited a vulnerability in networking gear from U.S. technology company Citrix Systems Inc to spy on targets. A U.S. National Security Agency advisory on Tuesday reported the activity and requested that victims who discover additional evidence of an attack reach out to the NSA's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, a unique division of the spy agency opened in 2021 with the mission of public-private sector collaboration. Citrix in a blog post said it was "aware of a small number of targeted attacks in the wild using...
