The last big update to iOS 16 for 2022 has arrived, and you can download it now. iOS 16.2 is now available for general release, after a beta testing process that adds several new features to Apple's iPhone software. Leading the changes in iOS 16.2 are a new Freeform app for cross-device brainstorming and a karaoke mode for Apple Music. Other features now part of iOS 16 include a Medications widget for the Lock Screen, Apple News integration for the Weather app and a new Dynamic Island update only for iPhone 14 Pro users. Here's a complete look at what...