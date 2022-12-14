iOS 16.2 now out with new 10-minute time limit for AirDrop sharing

AirDrop is one of the most underrated features that Apple has ever created. It’s the easiest and quickest way to share photos, videos, and files between Apple devices. But with that convenience has come abuse. Bad actors have used AirDrop for something Apple would never advertise or promote: sending unwanted pictures of genitalia to anybody’s Apple devices that have AirDrop open to “everyone.” That changes in iOS 16.2, now available as a free software update for iPhones and iPads. Instead of AirDrop’s “everyone” opening up your iPhone, iPad, or Mac indefinitely to stranger transfers, iOS 16.2 will only allow open...