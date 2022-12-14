Focus turns to financing in final week of global biodiversity conference

MONTREAL — Negotiators at a global conference on saving the world's biodiversity were sharpening their focus on how to pay for it Tuesday, as environment ministers from around the globe converged in Montreal for the final week of COP15. MONTREAL — Negotiators at a global conference on saving the world's biodiversity were sharpening their focus on how to pay for it Tuesday, as environment ministers from around the globe converged in Montreal for the final week of COP15. "Resource mobilization is the key element here," federal Finance Minister Steven Guilbeault said through a translator. Attention at the meetings has been...