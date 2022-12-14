China’s new space station could do much to cool tensions on and above the Earth

The International Space Station is no longer the only place where humans can live in orbit. On November 29, the Shenzhou 15 mission launched from China’s Gobi Desert carrying three taikonauts – the Chinese word for astronauts. Six hours later, they reached their destination, China’s recently completed space station, called Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace” in Mandarin. The three taikonauts replaced the existing crew that helped wrap up construction. With this successful mission, China has become just the third nation to operate a permanent space station. China’s space station is an achievement that solidifies the country’s position alongside the US...