The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Government raises concerns over TikTok being used as news source by young people

December 14, 2022
Source: manchestereveningnews.co.uk manchestereveningnews.co.uk
News Snapshot:
Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the day's biggest stories sent direct to your inbox A government minister has raised concerns over young people using TikTok as a news source as they believe it could be used by China to 'influence minds'. Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, said today that “challenges” could be created if China declares the platform’s algorithms a national security asset. Video-sharing platform TikTok, which is increasingly used to read and share news, is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter