Government raises concerns over TikTok being used as news source by young people

A government minister has raised concerns over young people using TikTok as a news source as they believe it could be used by China to 'influence minds'. Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, said today that "challenges" could be created if China declares the platform's algorithms a national security asset. Video-sharing platform TikTok, which is increasingly used to read and share news, is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance....