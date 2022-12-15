More governors issue bans against TikTok on government devices

1/3 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is among three governors to ban TikTok from state-owned devices, adding to the growing list of Republican-led states to take similar actions. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Three more governors joined the list of states with TikTok bans over a fear of national security risks. The bans were issued for state-owned devices, barring state agencies from subscribing to the popular social media platform. Alabama, North Dakota and Iowa's governors are the latest to restrict use of the app, which is owned by ByteDance, a tech company based in...