China won’t report asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in further shift

Passengers in protective gear are directed to a flight at a Capital airport terminal in Beijing, on Dec. 13.Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press China said Wednesday that it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country’s departure from some of the world’s strictest antivirus policies. The change in reporting practices comes the week after the country announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures. Meanwhile, China has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its...