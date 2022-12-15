Canada’s new foreign investment scrutiny a risk for M&A in key sectors

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a media availability on legislation to modernize the Investment Canada Act, in Ottawa, on Dec. 7.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press Canadian financial dealmakers are raising the alarm about Ottawa’s proposal to more closely scrutinize national security implications of foreign acquisitions of Canadian companies, warning that such interventions could deter foreign investments and slow impending deals in critical sectors. Last week, Canada announced its biggest overhaul in more than a decade to Investment Canada Act, allowing the government to impose interim conditions to prevent buyers from accessing trade secrets, and to block...