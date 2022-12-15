CNN thinks Republicans only want to ban TikTok because of Fox News

TikTok may be Chinese spyware that makes your personal information accessible to the world's deadliest totalitarian regime, but CNN wants you to know that the real issue with the app is that Fox News doesn’t like it. Writing his typical anti-Fox screed as “analysis,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy is outraged that Republican politicians have set out to ban TikTok. Opposing TikTok is “politically advantageous in the Republican Party,” Darcy informs us, and he uncritically parrots the talking points of anonymous people “close to TikTok,” informing us that banning the app is just “playing to the Fox News crowd.” BIPARTISAN BILL INTRODUCED...