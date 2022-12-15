Check out this steel fire breathing Game of Thrones dragon

Next, he's working on a humongous chrome T-rex A gigantic, fire-breathing dragon is about to journey from the Lower Mainland to Utah. No, B.C. isn't sending Game of Thrones-esque creatures south of the border. The 55-foot-long, 30-foot-tall beast (does that make it life-sized when it's a dragon?) is a piece of art called the Steel Drogon and was built by Chilliwack-based artist Kevin Stone. And yes, it actually spits fire. Building up to the dragon Stone has built a reputation weld-by-weld. He spent more than a decade in the trades as a welder and metal worker. About 20 years ago,...