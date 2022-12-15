A week into easing, uncertainty over China virus direction

Beijing: A week after China eased some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remains over the direction of the pandemic in the world’s most populous nation. While there are no indications of the massive case surge some had feared, the government says it is now essentially impossible to get an accurate picture of the actual numbers nationwide. In Beijing and elsewhere, pharmacies are running out of medications and testing kits and many hospital staff are staying home. Downtown Beijing was largely empty on Thursday and those businesses and restaurants that remained open or had not cut back radically...