As Atmos completes 10 years, Dolby prepares for the car, says it’s ‘perfect listening environment’

Dolby Atmos, which was launched exactly 10 years ago as a new way to experience movies, has now gone beyond the cinemas, entering cars and Bluetooth speakers. In fact, Dolby Atmos is now all set to make gaming more immersive on the audio side, Javier Foncillas, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories told indianexpress.com. “It feels like a long journey. We started in cinema, then we moved to the home with streaming and we continued that in extending to more devices like PCs and mobile,” Foncillas said. ‘In India, mobile is a relevant platform for us, because that’s where a...