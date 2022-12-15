Oppo Enters Into The AI Space With The New Air Glass Along With OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y

> Tech On Wednesday, Oppo conducted Oppo Inno Day 2022, its annual technological event, where it unveiled three new products. The Oppo Air Glass 2 aided reality (AR) glasses, the OHealth H1 family health monitor, and the MariSilicon Y SoC are among the products available. The items' official release date hasn't been specified by the Chinese producer, though. The OHealth brand, which focuses on smart healthcare, has its debut product with the health monitoring gadget from Oppo. SEE ALSO: Tim Cook Opens Up About Apple’s Long Partnership With Sony, Praises Sensors Ahead Of The iPhone 15 Launch The resin SRG-diffractive...