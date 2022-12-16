Big Tech's had a devastating year. Here's why we're holding on

Our Big Tech holdings — Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META) — have been weighed down in 2022 by stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar and broad economic volatility. While inflation appears to be easing and the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes cloud slow next year, the macroeconomic picture remains cloudy. That's why we remain cautious on our tech holdings, which could face contracted earnings in a potential recession. Here's what happened to our tech stocks this year and — and why we're still sticking with them....