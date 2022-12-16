Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts

The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security announced two new rules that take aim at mostly Chinese tech organizations as well as several Russian entities. The first rule adds 36 organizations to an "entity list" that restricts their licensing abilities, making it difficult for them to access commodities and technology. Advertisement...