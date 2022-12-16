The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Pelosi undecided if U.S. House will take up bill banning TikTok on government-owned devices

December 16, 2022
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on Dec. 15.J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she had yet to decide whether the U.S. House of Representatives will join the Senate in backing legislation to bar federal government employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok on government-owned devices. “We’re checking with the administration – just in terms of language – not in terms of being opposed to the idea,” Pelosi told reporters a day after the Senate vote. “I don’t know that that will be on the agenda next week, but it’s very, very important.”...
