New Delhi: Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The monthly inflation data was released this week, and showed a welcome relief in November. Some of India’s biggest airports are clogged with queues. Infosys celebrated 40 years of existence this week. Relief, or Not? View Full Image Mint India’s retail inflation rate finally fell below 6% for the first time this year, coming in at 5.88% in November, data released this week showed. The sharp decline from...