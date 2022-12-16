Photographer Fools the Internet With AI-Generated Cameras That Don't Exist

A photographer has fooled the internet with his AI-generated images of antique cameras that don’t exist. Mathieu Stern tells PetaPixel that he generated the fantasy cameras using Midjourney before working on them in Photoshop. “The generation itself only takes less than a minute, what takes time is to create a good prompt, this trial and error part can take hours,” he says. Users of AI image generators write text prompts to describe the image they would like to see. Image and Language Synthesizer Mathieu Stern employed another artificial intelligence (AI) program called ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, to help write a...