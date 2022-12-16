Saudi spying case: Who is Ahmad Abouammo, the ex-Twitter employee who’s been sentenced to 42 months in US prison?

Twitter, the social media giant, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. As news came in of the Elon Musk-run company banning accounts of journalists belonging to CNN, New York Times and Washington Post, it also was reported that a former employee was sentenced to 42 months in prison. His crime: Spying for Saudi Arabia. The US Justice Department (DOJ) on Thursday said that 45-year-old Ahmad Abouammo, had passed on private user information associated with critics of the kingdom in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars. “Mr Abouammo violated the trust placed on him to protect the...