Boeing closes in on large 737 Max order from Tata’s Air India

Boeing Co. is closing in on an order for as many as 200 of its 737 Max jets from Air India Ltd.’s new owner Tata Group as the two sides race to wrap up talks before the year-end holidays, according to people familiar with the matter. The final deal is expected to include 40 to 50 Max aircraft that were built for Chinese carriers but never delivered due to an extended grounding of the US jet and heightened trade tensions, some of the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are confidential. A Boeing spokeswoman declined to...