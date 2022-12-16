A mysterious light in the sky, which was spotted for around five minutes over several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Thursday gave rise to speculations regarding the sighting of an alien ship. The light was visible in Bishnupur, Kirnahar, Ghatal, and Murshidabad at around 5.47pm and moved like a spotlight, several residents as well as social media users pointed out. While many speculated that the light could be from a UFO or a meteor, some on Twitter pointed out that the sight coincided with the night trial of the nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile off the APJ Abdul Kalam...