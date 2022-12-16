Top Chinese AirPods manufacturer follows Apple supply chain to Vietnam

On a typical morning, thousands of workers in a Communist country idle outside the gates of Apple’s production lines, waiting to enter. They grouse about the delay as mopeds and buses clog the entryways and kick dust up into the polluted air. Some post dance videos on TikTok. Others wonder aloud when they’re going to meet a husband. Still others snitch on their coworkers flouting COVID-19 rules. This is life at a Chinese factory, only it’s in Vietnam. The plant in Bac Giang near Hanoi belongs to Luxshare Precision Industry Co., an electronics manufacturer based in Dongguan, China, that has...