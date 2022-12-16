SAN FRANCISCO - Embattled crypto firm Amber Group has raised US$300 million (S$408 million) mainly for customers who lost money on the platform’s products due to FTX’s implosion, according to co-founder and and chief executive officer Michael Wu. Amber, a crypto trading and lending platform, had planned to raise US$100 million at a US$3 billion valuation in multiple parts, but changed tack once Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange blew up, Mr Wu said in an interview. “We made a quick decision to basically pause that previous round,” he said, adding that the new Series C round is being led by venture...