Tesla stock is in the midst of its worst-ever drawdown Tesla stock is in the midst of losing the most market valuation from a high in its history of being a public company. Shares of the EV maker are down 64% from a peak last November, marking the stock's largest drawdown dating back to its IPO in 2010, according to data from Compound Capital. The recent 407-day stretch of selling pressure has eclipsed the 60.6% drop from a peak derived over 28 days from Feb. 19, 2020 to Mar. 18, 2020 (chart below). More recently, Tesla stock is down 22%...