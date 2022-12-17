The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Featuring Voxeljet, Renishaw, Stratasys and Materialise Among Others

December 17, 2022
Source: jimmyspost.com jimmyspost.com
News Snapshot:
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Industrial 3D Printing Market – Forecasts from 2022 to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Furthermore, the decreasing prices of 3D printing-based machines and increasing expertise and awareness have increased the use of the technology. The development of newer and more advanced fused deposition modelling methods has increased the demand for diverse materials, which has boosted the widespread adoption of this technology across various industries over recent years. Technological advancement and investments One of the prime reasons supporting the growth of the market is the growing technological advancements such as artificial...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter