WoW Players In China Will Be Allowed To Download Their Character Data Ahead Of Shutdown

World of Warcraft players in China may have to take the fate of their characters into their own hands, with Blizzard announcing it will allow Chinese players to download their characters ahead of an imminent shutdown of Blizzard game services in the region. It was announced in late November that Blizzard could not come to a mutually-satisfactory deal with China's NetEase, which has long served as the distributor of various Blizzard games, including WoW, in the region. Since the two parties couldn't come to an agreement, NetEase will soon lose its license to operate Blizzard's games. That will result in...