UT Austin employees told to immediately remove TikTok from state-issued devices

Following an order by Gov. Greg Abbott, the University of Texas at Austin ordered employees to immediately remove TikTok from all state-issued devices. UT Austin’s announcement Friday comes more than a week after Abbott required all agencies to ban the popular social media app from government-issued devices. U.S. officials, including FBI Director Chris Wray, have warned that China could use the video-sharing platform to collect data on its users that could be used for espionage. TikTok, which debuted in 2016, is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. In a letter to employees, Jeff Graves, UT Austin’s chief compliance officer, said...