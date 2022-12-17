Nobel laureate accused of harassment by former students: report

A Nobel laureate is facing accusations of sexual harassment, with the university where he serves as a professor reportedly opening an inquiry. Philip Dybvig, who has worked as a banking and finance professor at Washington University in St. Louis for more than 30 years, has been accused of sexual harassment by more than half a dozen former students, Bloomberg News reported Friday. The outlet said it spoke with seven former students who have accused the professor of harassment, including unwelcome touching and kissing. Dybvig’s lawyer said the professor has denied any inappropriate contact with students. Washington University in St. Louis...