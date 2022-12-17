What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

FILE - President Joe Biden listens during an event about infrastructure in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) FILE - President Joe Biden listens during an event about infrastructure in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing . He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share...