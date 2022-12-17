Joma Sison: Mao in Utrecht

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Maria Sison led the world’s most stubborn communist rebellion, nearly four decades of that from thousands of miles away – in Utrecht, where he had been living in exile since 1987. He died on Friday, December 16, 2022. We interviewed Sison on October 19, 2002 for Newsbreak magazine – at a time when the local communist movement remained in disarray and the European Union had just declared him a terrorist. In the excerpts below, Sison talked about retirement, politics, his ex-comrades, and family. What he has done “At this point, you cannot even express regret. I...