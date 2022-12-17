‘What was it for?’: the mental toll of China’s three years in Covid lockdowns

After China’s abrupt scaling back of its zero-Covid restrictions, many ordinary Chinese people are struggling to cope with the mental trauma from three years of frequent lockdowns and are demanding answers for the heavy price they have paid. On Friday, one of the top shared posts on Sina Weibo – China’s Twitter-like platform – was an article citing medical experts as saying depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder suffered by the population would probably take between 10 and 20 years to recover from. Lu Lin, a fellow at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said at a forum on Friday that...