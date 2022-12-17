Assassin's Creed Jade leaks online

Another day, another Ubisoft leak and this time, it's the Assassin's Creed adventure currently codenamed "Jade" that's leaked online. New footage (opens in new tab) of the mobile game has popped up on both the Assassin's Creed (opens in new tab) and Gaming Leaks and Rumours (opens in new tab) subreddits, and whilst these leaks typically include blurry screenshots and a couple of seconds of wobbly webcam footage, this one features almost three whole minutes' worth of unedited gameplay that's been recorded directly from the screen of either an Apple iPhone or iPad. Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Jade back in...