State Department launches ‘China House’ to coordinate policy on Beijing

The State Department launched the Office of China Coordination, informally known as the “China House,” to coordinate U.S. policy toward Beijing. A department release states that the office will ensure the federal government is responsibly managing its competition with China and advancing its vision for an “open, inclusive international system.” It states that China House is a key part of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s agenda to modernize the department. “The Secretary and Department leadership are committed to ensuring we have the talent, tools, and resources to successfully execute U.S. policy and strategy towards the [People’s Republic of China] as...