Indian Army remains prepared for all military contingencies: Govt

The Indian Army remains prepared for all military contingencies emanating out of the ''collusive threat'' from the military modernisation and aggressive actions by India's adversaries, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday, in an apparent reference to China and its all-weather ally Pakistan. It also said the Army is primarily focused on maintaining its operational preparedness in sync with India's desire to ensure stability and dominance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and Line of Control (LoC) while constantly monitoring and reviewing emerging threats to national security. The Defence Ministry mentioned this in a year-end review. Referring to the situation...