Motorola X40 Flagship Phone Breaks Cover With Killer Specs And A Great Price

At a launch event in China , Motorola dropped a new flagship called the Moto X40 with specs and pricing that border on impressive, being the first Motorola smartphone to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.Lenovo-owned Motorola just made its top-of-the-line Moto X40 official, touting some strong specs and attractive price range. Helming the X40 will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the background and a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch OLED Full HD+ panel. With that combination plus an Adreno 740 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM, Motorola seems to be vying for the attention of mobile...