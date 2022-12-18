Fire-Boltt aims 5x biz growth to Rs 2,400 cr in FY23; to scale up smartwatch production

Wearable and audio devices maker Fire-Boltt expects around five times growth in business to Rs 2,400 crore this fiscal with its plans to enhance brand loyalty of customers and offer specialised features for sports, fitness and healthcare, a top official of the company said. Fire-Boltt Founder and CEO Arnav Kishore told PTI that the company will start making all smartwatches in India in the next three months and expects to increase its market share in the category to 50 per cent in the next 12-18 months. The company is eyeing the smartphone user base in India, projected to reach 100...